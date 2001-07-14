Samsara Announces 2022 Connected Operations Award Winners

Samsara+Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the winners of its 2022+Connected+Operations+Awards. This year, Samsara expanded its awards program to honor fleets, operations, and individuals for their achievements in safety, efficiency, performance, sustainability, and innovation. The 2022 Samsara Connected Operations Award winners stand apart as leaders and innovators among their peers and within their communities.

“Samsara customers keep the world moving. The Samsara 2022 Connected Operations Awards winners have made great strides in improving their operations and the lives of employees and the people they serve,” said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Customer Officer of Samsara. “We’re excited to recognize their outstanding accomplishments and support them as they continue to digitally transform their operations.”

Safest Operator: Chalk Mountain Services

This award celebrates an organization that protects employees, prevents incidents, and safeguards the communities it serves. The 2022 Safest Operator Award winner, Chalk+Mountain+Services, a leader in the oilfield services industry, built a safety program that positively engages drivers and delivers powerful results. Using Samsara’s video-based safety solutions, Chalk Mountain transformed how it rewards, coaches, and protects drivers. The organization improved its Compliance, Safety, and Accountability (CSA) scores and achieved a record milestone of over 20 million miles driven without a Department of Transportation (DOT)-recordable preventable accident. It also saw an 86% decrease in preventable accident costs, a 43% decrease in worker’s compensation costs, and a 15% improvement in driver retention.

Excellence in Efficiency: Southern California Edison

This award celebrates an organization achieving exceptional gains in operational efficiency. The 2022 Excellence in Efficiency Award winner, Southern+California+Edison (SCE), one of the largest public utility companies in California, built an impressive maintenance system that drives efficiency across its vast operations, saves countless hours, and keeps drivers safe. Using Samsara’s Vehicle Gateways, SCE digitized maintenance processes and streamlined communications by creating a dedicated alert for Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) and Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) issues. As a result, mechanics are now spending more time working on their vehicles and less time managing paperwork and requests.

Most Sustainable Operations: Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM)

This award celebrates an organization leading the charge on building greener and cleaner operations. The 2022 Most Sustainable Operations Award winner, Summit+Materials, ​​a leader in construction materials with operations in the United States and Canada, is raising the bar in its industry by setting and making great progress on its sustainability goals. Summit Materials strives to be the most socially responsible integrated construction materials company and has a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. With Samsara’s advanced fuel data and reporting, Summit Materials was able to get a more unified picture of its operations and set meaningful targets. Summit Materials can track fuel usage, idling time, and emissions, rather than tracking fuel purchased, as it had with a previous provider. As a result of greater visibility on vehicle performance, reduced idle time, and improved fuel efficiency, Summit Materials is targeting savings of approximately $1 million per year.

Operations Innovator: Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT)

This award celebrates an organization improving performance by connecting data and technology. The 2022 Operations Innovator award winner, Liberty+Energy, a leading North American oilfield services firm, is looking to reshape the future of hydraulic fracturing through its innovative use of technology, increasing safety, efficiency, and sustainability in complex work environments. To ensure employee safety while operating in remote locations, Liberty Energy uses Samsara’s AI Dash Cams and coaching workflows to improve visibility in the cab and keep drivers safe. As a result, it reduced its motor vehicle accident rate by 50%. Dash cam footage also helped the organization exonerate drivers in 50% of reportable incidents that same year. Further, Liberty Energy relied on Samsara to connect and manage multiple disparate systems—from tax and payroll to maintenance and dispatching to load planning. By implementing custom integrations with Samsara’s open API, Liberty Energy saved over 10,000 hours and $300,000 in administrative costs per year. It also created a custom integration with its tax service provider and expects to save $10 million per year due to the accuracy of Samsara’s real-time location tracking.

Digital Transformation of the Year: Artera

This award celebrates an organization using technology to drive significant changes throughout its business. The 2022 Digital Transformation of the Year award winner, Artera, a leading provider of integrated essential and critical infrastructure services, consolidated distributed data and drove a number of efficiency and safety improvements. With Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud, Artera right-sized its fleet, which drove savings of over $1 million. The organization was able to reduce its rental fleet by 10% last year and reallocate underutilized assets across its operating companies. Further, centralizing information systems helped Artera scale safety best practices and ensure every business unit was effectively coaching driving behavior with customized approaches. As a result, Artera decreased its Preventable Motor Vehicle Incident Rate (PVMI) by 25% in the first year and has seen a more than 40% decrease, year to date.

Excellence in Performance, Public Sector: City of Orlando and Clayton County Public Schools

This award celebrates an organization driving change for citizens and communities. Samsara recognizes two award winners for 2022, one for cities and one for K-12 schools: the City of Orlando and Clayton County Public Schools.

The City+of+Orlando provides services for over 315,000 residents. As part of its plans to become a Future Ready City, the City of Orlando had committed to the sustainability goal of using 100% alternatively fueled vehicles by 2030. By installing Samsara across the vast majority of its 2,800 vehicle and equipment inventory, the City of Orlando now has full visibility into the status of its fleet. Now, the City can easily identify which vehicles should be replaced with electric vehicles (EVs). It also uses Samsara routing data to identify where to place charging stations to ensure that EVs have the power and range they need to conduct daily services. The City of Orlando plans to use Samsara to transition more of its fleet to EVs. Today, 91% of its fleet is powered using alternative fuels, up from 85%—this puts the City of Orlando right on track to hit its goal.

Clayton+County+Public+Schools is the fifth-largest school district in Georgia, serving over 52,000 students throughout 65 schools and over 350 bus routes. Before Samsara, the school district had inconsistent data on bus delays and was overwhelmed with calls from parents seeking answers about bus locations. Using Samsara’s Fleet Tracking GPS solution, Clayton County now has the data to pinpoint a school bus in real time. If a bus delay occurs, parents have visibility into where the bus is located and the estimated time of arrival. As a result, Clayton County reduced parent call volume by 50%. Samsara also helped Clayton County accelerate response rates for events such as bus breakdowns and student-related emergencies.

Technology Leader of the Year: Nathan Slemmons, Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR)

This award celebrates an individual who has embraced technology to transform their operations. The 2022 Technology Leader of the Year award winner, Nathan Slemmons, helped Univar Solutions transform into a more nimble and innovative company. Slemmons is a Senior IT Analyst at Univar+Solutions, a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services. Slemmons is responsible for enabling the transportation unit, from implementing and improving the telematics system, to managing integrations and enhancements, to pulling data and reporting. He helped Univar Solutions bring more robust reporting, integrations, and technological sophistication, which supported deeper customer relationships. Slemmons successfully rolled out Samsara solutions to 900 drivers, 300 administrators, and over 1,000 vehicles in only five months. Since then, the organization has seen a reduction in service visit points for technical hardware issues and a reduced service-level agreement time with its service provider.

Driver of the Year: Jaime Herrera, All Aboard America!

This award celebrates an individual with an exemplary driving record. The 2022 Driver of the Year Award winner, Jaime Herrera, cares deeply about providing an excellent experience and takes his responsibility for passenger safety seriously. Herrera is a driver for All+Aboard+America%21, the fourth-largest motorcoach operator in the U.S. Safety is ingrained into its culture, and Herrera deeply embodies this value. With a goal of continuous improvement, the organization effectively coaches safe driving behavior with the help of Samsara AI Dash Cams. Herrera is an advocate for Samsara Dash Cams and consistently promotes their use to his peers. Through regular coaching sessions and practice, Herrera reduced speeding incidents by 100% in 2021. When he’s behind the wheel, passengers feel confident that they will be transported safely to their destination.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

