Kopin to Participate in Upcoming Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO and President and Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor event:

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday June 7, 2022, at 2:25pm ET at the InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston Massachusetts

A live Webcast of the event will be made available on https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fstifel68%2Fkopn%2F2113784 or the investor relations portion of Kopin's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kopin.com%2Finvestor-events%2F.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

