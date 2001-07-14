NIKE, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Monday, June 27, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, July 18, 2022.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http%3A%2F%2Fnews.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005921/en/