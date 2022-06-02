Nuveen Closed-End Fund Declares Pre-Reorganization Distribution

Nuveen+Municipal+Credit+Income+Fund (NYSE: NZF) announces pre-reorganization distribution. The specific distribution date and amount are detailed below. As previously+announced, common shareholders of Nuveen+Enhanced+Municipal+Value+Fund (NYSE: NEV) and preferred shareholders of NZF have approved the reorganization of NEV into NZF. NEV does not currently estimate an accumulated undistributed net investment income (UNII) balance and subsequently will not make a pre-reorganization distribution.

Following the reorganization, NZF is expected to declare an additional post-closing distribution, with a record date of June 16, 2022, payable date of July 1, 2022. For common shareholders of NZF, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre-reorganization distribution and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on July 1, 2022 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt distribution for that fund. In addition, the post-closing tax-exempt distribution payable by NZF on July 1, 2022 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt dividend paid by NEV.

The following dates apply to today's pre-reorganization distribution declaration:

Record Date June 3, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date June 2, 2022

Payable Date July 1, 2022

Per Share Distribution Ticker Exchange Fund Name Tax-

Exempt

Income Short-Term

Capital

Gain Long-Term

Capital

Gain NZF NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Income $0.0036 $0.0000 $0.0000

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $62 billion of assets under management across 58 CEFs as of 31 Mar 2022. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 30 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com%2Fclosed-end-funds or contact:

Financial Professionals:

800-752-8700

Investors:

800-257-8787

Media:

[email protected]

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Mar 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

