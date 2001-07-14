Everest Welcomes David Harris as Chief Reserving Actuary

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RE) announced that David Harris has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Reserving Actuary, reporting to Everest Group Chief Operating Officer and Head of Reinsurance Jim Williamson. Mr. Harris succeeds Ellen Edmonds. In his role, Mr. Harris will lead Everest’s global reserving strategy, aligning the company’s disciplined pricing, reserving and underwriting functions with its long-term objectives.

“Everest’s disciplined and integrated approach to reserving and risk management is embedded in everything we do,” said Juan C. Andrade, President and CEO of Everest. “With David guiding our reserving function, we will continue to optimize our portfolio for sustained profitability and value for our customers and shareholders.”

Mr. Harris brings over 25 years of experience leading global and domestic reserving and actuarial teams at top reinsurance and insurance companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Reserving Actuary at SCOR Reinsurance Company, where he led the successful integration of the organization’s reserving, pricing and underwriting functions. Prior to joining SCOR, Mr. Harris held various senior actuarial positions at ING Insurance Company and Zurich North America Canada. He holds a B.S. in Mathematics from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, is an FCAS and FCIA, and is a long-standing Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

“David’s industry expertise and track record complements our talented reserving team,” said Jim Williamson, Everest Group Chief Operating Officer and Head of Reinsurance. “We are grateful to Ellen for her years of commitment to Everest and wish her well in the future. I look forward to collaborating with David to take our strategy forward.”

