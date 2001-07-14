Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in the 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference

2 minutes ago
On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:45 am PT / 2:45pm ET, Rivian’s Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in the 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference.

A live webcast of the session will be available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.

