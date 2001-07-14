Zurn to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) today announced that it will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2022 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on June 1, 2022.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Water Solutions is a growth oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Zurn product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic and environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.zurnwatersolutions.com.

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Zurn Water Solutions Corporation as of the date of the release, and Zurn Water Solutions Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the SEC for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.

