Northern Trust Appoints Patrick Dominick Senior Managing Director in Barrington Office

Northern Trust announced today that it has appointed Patrick DominickSenior Managing Director in the Barrington office, where he will lead the team in the delivery of holistic advice and outstanding client service.

Prior to re-joining Northern Trust two years ago as the Senior Wealth Strategist in Barrington, Patrick was President of The Chicago Trust Company, a 50-employee national, mid-sized independent Trust company. He was responsible for the day-to-day management, strategic planning and growth of $5 billion in assets under management and administration.

“Patrick is a proven leader with a track record in managing high-performing teams, and we look forward to the perspective and expertise he will bring to his clients and teammates in his new role,” said John Fumagalli, President, Central Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Patrick holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation (CTFA) as well as FINRA Series 7 and 63 Securities Licenses. He is a trustee for the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation (NCH) and is a past President of the Northwest Suburban Estate Planning Council, a former board member of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Chicago, and a former Corporate Trustee of American Colleges of Illinois.

Patrick received his B.S. in marketing Northern Illinois University, and he lives in Barrington with his wife and two children.

