DermTech Sponsors The Sun Bus to Bring Free Skin Cancer Screenings to More Than 50 Locations Across the U.S.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that it is sponsoring The+Sun+Bus, a community service provided by the Colorado Melanoma Foundation in partnership with Epiphany Dermatology, to bring free skin cancer screenings and public education to communities across the U.S. The Sun Bus is a mobile screening station and sun safety classroom that is expected to serve more than 50 locations nationwide in 2022.

The tour kicked off in April 2022 in Texas and will travel throughout Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Arizona. Local volunteer dermatologists and physician assistants will provide free skin checks, skin cancer awareness and sun safety education to visitors.

“Now is the time to re-engage with skin cancer screening, since many people had their routine health checks interrupted by the pandemic,” said Dr. Tamara Terzian, executive director of The Sun Bus. “A free skin cancer screen at The Sun Bus is a great way to get back on track.”

The Sun Bus initiative aligns with one of DermTech’s objectives to help eradicate melanoma deaths through precision genomics. The DermTech Melanoma Test is a non-invasive way to detect melanoma early and uses a Smart Sticker™ to gently lift skin cells from the surface of the skin, which are then tested for the presence of genomic markers associated with melanoma at DermTech’s laboratory. A negative test result means there is greater than 99% probability that a mole is not melanoma.

“This sponsorship improves access to early melanoma detection,” said John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech. “After a time when so many people have delayed doctor visits, The Sun Bus and its skin cancer screening resources could not be more important. This vital program will bring hope and advancement in the fight against skin cancer, helping thousands of people along the way.”

To find out where The Sun Bus will be this summer and for more information about skin cancer prevention and screenings, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesunbus.org%2F.

For additional information about DermTech, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdermtech.com%2F.

About The Sun Bus:

The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic that offers a sun safety education experience that hyper-targets select audiences at varying times throughout the year. The program was launched in 2019, attending major community events throughout Colorado with over 700,000 people. Dr. Karen Nern, Medical Director of the Bus, reported that 854 free skin cancer screens were given away, and 26,000 people visited the bus to interact with the educational displays, take free sunscreen or check out the hats. The 2021 tour expanded to four states, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, and 2142 free skin cancer screens were performed. In 2022, over 3,000 skin cancer screens will be performed in 9 states!

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using our Smart StickersTM. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, benefits to research partners and collaborators, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and services and the market opportunity therefor, and DermTech’s ability to expand its product and service offerings. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products and services; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

