Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Nareit 2022 REITweek Investor Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) ( UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to participate at the Nareit 2022 REITweek Investor Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on June 7, 2022 in New York, NY.



You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 129,000 fiber route miles, 7.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

