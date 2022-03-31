Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane

Crane Co. ( CR, Financial) (1.1% of net assets as of March 31, 2022) (CR – $108.28 – NYSE), based in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products comprised of three business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Payments & Merchandising Technologies with over 11,000 employees across 34 countries. The company recently announced it will separate into two independent companies where the Payment and Merchandising Technologies business will become “Crane NXT” and the Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies business retain the Crane Co. name.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.