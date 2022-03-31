Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • The company will split into two separate businesses.
Article's Main Image

Crane Co. (

CR, Financial) (1.1% of net assets as of March 31, 2022) (CR – $108.28 – NYSE), based in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products comprised of three business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Payments & Merchandising Technologies with over 11,000 employees across 34 countries. The company recently announced it will separate into two independent companies where the Payment and Merchandising Technologies business will become “Crane NXT” and the Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies business retain the Crane Co. name.

From

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus