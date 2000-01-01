Mario Gabelli Comments on Graco

Graco Inc. ( GGG, Financial) (0.3%) (GGG – $69.72 – NYSE) is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered fluid handling equipment that measures,mixes, dispenses, and sprays fluids for industrial and construction markets worldwide. The company holds leading market positions and premium pricing for its technologically superior products. Graco has maintained its traditional practice of only raising prices once per year (in January) and thus was negative on price-cost during late 2021 and early 2022. However, the early 2022 enacted price increase was larger than normal and is expected to more than offset cost inflation on a full-year 2022 basis. Further, while the company’s Contractor segment continues to be impacted by electronics shortages, Graco has directed its engineers to re-design products around supply constraints and expects sequential operating improvement throughout the rest of 2022.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.