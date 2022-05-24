Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Biote

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: HYAC) (“Haymaker” or the “Company”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Biote, and the related proposals, at Haymaker’s special meeting held on May 24, 2022. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to take place on or about May 26, 2022. Following closing of the Business Combination, the common stock and warrants of the combined company, called “biote Corp.,” are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbols “BTMD” and “BTMDW,” respectively, on May 27, 2022.

About Biote

Biote is a woman-led company operating a high growth, differentiated medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. Biote trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Haymaker is led by Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Steven J. Heyer; President, Andrew R. Heyer; and Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Bradley.

