Loop Energy Announces Voting Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as Directors and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 20, 2021 (the “Circular”) were elected as Directors of Loop Energy at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2022. At the AGM, KPMG LLP were also reappointed as auditors of Loop Energy.

According to proxies received, the votes at the Meeting were as follows:

Business Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes

Against Votes

Withheld 1. To set the number of Directors at seven. Approved 10,907,684

(99.83%) 18,820

(0.17%) 2. Resolution electing: Benjamin Nyland Approved 10,908,368 (99.83%) 18,136 (0.17%) Andreas Truckenbrodt Approved 10,854,718 (99.34%) (71,786 0.66%) Allan Collings Approved 10,807,921 (98.91%) 118,583 (1.09%) Sophia Langlois Approved 10,912,418 (99.87%) 14,086 (0.13%) Neil Murdoch Approved 10,914,318 (99.89%) 12,186 (0.11%) Christopher Clulow Approved 10,908,568

(99.84%) 17,936

(0.16%) Peter Johansson As directors of the Company. Approved 10,914,018 (98.89%) 12,486 (0.11%) 3. Resolution reappointing KPMG LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. Approved 10,809,427 (98.93%) 117,077 (1.07%)

*In addition to the proxies received in advance of the meeting, there were 38,333 shares voted in person at the meeting in favour of all of the motions proposed by management and in favour of the election all of the directors nominated by management. These shares that were voted in person are not included in the above totals. Total votes cast at the meeting, including shares voted in person, were 10,964,837 representing 32.27% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop’s products feature the Company’s proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow™ is designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

