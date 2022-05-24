Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of MN, PSB, SAIL, and NLSN

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Manning & Napier, Inc. (: MN)

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MN to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 in cash per share of MN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

PS Business Parks, Inc. (: PSB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PSB to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $187.50 in cash per share of PSB owned.

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (: SAIL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SAIL to Thoma Bravo for $62.25 in cash per share of SAIL owned.

Nielsen Holdings plc (: NLSN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NLSN to a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. for $28.00 in cash per share of NLSN owned.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

