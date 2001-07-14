Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in Investor Conferences

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that it will participate in the Wells Fargo 2022 Energy Conference, the RBC Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference and the J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in June.

About Valero

We are a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and we sell our products primarily in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Ireland, and Latin America. We own 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day (BPD). We are a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC (DGD), which owns a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana with a production capacity of 700 million gallons per year, and we own 12 ethanol plants located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. We manage our operations through our Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.

