Ginger Beef Corporation Announces Appointment of Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Ginger Beef Corporation (the "Corporation") ( TSXV:GB, Financial) is pleased to announce the appointment on May 21, 2022 of Moonkyu Lee, of Calgary, Alberta, as a director of the Corporation .

Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering, degree. He is currently a Field Application Specialist for an Ontario based corporation and previously held positions in Ontario as a Technical Sales Representative and, prior to that, in Alberta as a Product Marketing Specialist.

About Ginger Beef Corporation

The Corporation's operations include Ginger Beef Express Ltd. ("Express") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ginger Beef Choice Ltd. ("Choice"). Express is a franchisor of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta and is the holding company for Choice. Express has developed takeout and delivery units, full-service restaurants as well as food court concepts. Choice is a federally inspected manufacturer of fresh and frozen Chinese food items for wholesalers in Canada.

