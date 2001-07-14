Palantir Announces Global Enterprise Deal with Stellantis

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, “Palantir”) today announced a partnership with one of the world’s leading automakers and mobility providers Stellantis+N.V. Stellantis will deploy Palantir’s Foundry operating system across the company’s brands, business functions and plant locations to accelerate its digital transformation into a sustainable mobility tech company, improve supply chain performance, enhance vehicle quality, speed deliveries and scale marketing and sales efforts.

This agreement will expand Palantir’s previous relationships with Stellantis’ founding companies to a global, enterprise-wide license across the company’s vast ecosystem and 14 iconic automotive brands, with Palantir Foundry powering decisions across markets and functions at what became in 2021 a world leader for a new era of sustainable mobility.

Palantir Foundry is designed to transform the way organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data, integrating siloed data sources into a common operating picture. Beyond scaling best practices across the merged group, Stellantis will leverage Foundry to build a unified digital twin of its operations and accelerate company-wide synergies.

Foundry will also be used across a variety of functions designed to help improve quality, ensure continued delivery and service in today’s supply-driven world, and contribute to improve margins. For example, the ability to analyze billions of connected vehicle data points through Foundry will give Stellantis the tooling to foresee quality issues and leverage intelligence about the state of vehicles for research and development.

Foundry will also help increase Stellantis’ insight into parts availability and shift its tooling to meet the needs of customers in a supply-driven world. It will also help deliver key sales and marketing insights, leading to a better understanding of profitability drivers and customer trends.

“We are grateful for the confidence of Stellantis that led to the expansion of our collaboration across their enterprise,” said Palantir executive Josh Harris. “In today’s data-driven world, the Foundry operating system is uniquely positioned to offer insight into critical operational and manufacturing functions.”

Palantir’s software is currently deployed in over 50 industries and powers data-driven decisions across a diverse set of use cases in some of the most complex data environments in the world, including in manufacturing and to solve critical supply chain issues.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.palantir.com.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524006162/en/