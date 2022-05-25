Interim Report No. 1 for the Financial Year 2022

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / STRAX ( STO:STRAX, Financial) ( FRA:NOBC, Financial)

STRAX delivered sales of MEUR 39.9 and MEUR 1.5 in EBITDA in Q1 2022

The Group's sales for the period January 1 - March 31, 2022, amounted to MEUR 39.9 (28.1) with

a gross margin of 17.7 (18.5) percent.



The Group's result for the period January 1 - March 31, 2022, amounted to MEUR -0.7 (-1.4) corresponding to EUR -0.01 (-0.01) per share.



EBITDA for the period January 1 - March 31, 2022, amounted to MEUR 1.5 (0.3).



Equity as of March 31, 2022, amounted to MEUR 13.3 (17.8) corresponding to EUR 0.11 (0.15) per share.



Covid-19 continued to have negative impact on sales of own mobile accessories and personal audio products, whilst increasing sales of lower margin health products. This unfavourable brand and product mix coupled with various global supply chain disruptions has caused a drop in gross margin for the period.



STRAX entered a partnership with a German personal protective equipment specialist company to deliver Covid-19 tests to a regional government body in Germany.



STRAX extended its partnership with the German personal protective equipment specialist company to deliver Covid-19 tests to another regional government body in Germany. The total value of the contract has increased and will be covering a 24-month period, where total volumes are expected to be higher but initially lower volumes in Q2.



AirPop, the premium high performance face mask brand STRAX holds a five-year global exclusive distribution agreement for, recently secured key retail channels in the United States, Canada, and Australia.



Significant events after the end of the period



CLCKR, the mobile phone accessory brand, wholly owned by STRAX announced that their range of mobile stand and grip accessories are now available in over 10,000 stores in the US.





"The first quarter of 2022 was relatively strong overall, albeit not without significant external challenges such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the military conflict in Ukraine. The current macro-economic climate will prolong full market recovery and increase uncertainty as to what a "new normal" will look like, although we are more certain than ever that it will be materially different."

Gudmundur Palmason, CEO

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason

CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Our new Health & Wellness category offers branded Personal Protection products. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Wholly owned brands include Urbanista, Clckr, RichmondFinch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, Dóttir and grell, and licensed brands include adidas and Diesel. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

This information is information that STRAX is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-05-25 08:55 CEST.

Attachments

Q1 2022

SOURCE: STRAX

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/702644/Interim-Report-No-1-for-the-Financial-Year-2022



