Sure Transforms Channel Island with Gigabit Services Leveraging the Adtran 10G Fibre Access Platform

Adtran%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fibre access and fibre extension solutions, today announced that Sure is leveraging the Adtran 10G+fibre+access+platform through its Guernsey Fibre project to quickly and cost-effectively deliver XGS-PON across the Bailiwick of Guernsey. Sure is the first service provider to deploy XGS-PON in the Channel Islands and plans to cover 30,000 Guernsey homes and businesses by the end of 2026.

“We selected Adtran because it was the most responsive and engaged partner throughout the entire process. Adtran helped us understand how to best leverage its market-leading technology to streamline service delivery and customer care,” said Justin Bellinger, CEO at Sure Guernsey. “We have a unique opportunity on Guernsey to deliver a service that can support subscriber demand for premium, high-quality services in all aspects of their lives. With Adtran’s team and technology, we know we can exceed our customers’ expectations today and for years to come.”

Sure, part of the Batelco Group, operates in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Ascension Island, Saint Helena, Falkland Islands and Diego Garcia. Homes in Guernsey are relying more on online services, such as education, health and leisure, creating a rapid increase in the use of gaming systems, smart TVs, security and a variety of IoT-enabled smart home devices. To meet this demand, Sure required a scalable technology to enable its customers to use these applications reliably and seamlessly.

The simplicity of the Adtran end-to-end fibre broadband solution enables Sure to install and offer Gigabit services in a very short amount of time and reduce the energy required to deliver those services. The Adtran 10G fibre access platform will serve Sure well into the future, providing some of the best fibre technology available.

“Sure is deploying an advanced fibre technology paired with a highly-scalable modern architecture that will support the internet applications needed to remain competitive today and the creation of new, differentiated services as the market evolves,” said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, at Adtran. “We look forward to helping Sure achieve its goals in Guernsey, making the island among the best-connected places in the world.”

For more information on the Adtran end-to-end fibre broadband solution, please visit www.adtran.com%2Fe2e.

About Sure

Headquartered in Guernsey, Sure provides fixed voice, mobile, broadband, and cloud services in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man. In the British Overseas Territories, Sure operates under exclusive licenses with full-feature networks delivering voice, broadband data services, and, in certain markets, TV.

The corporate division of the business, Sure International, specializes in offshore connectivity, enabling those companies that operate in the islands to reliably and efficiently connect and transact with their global partners.

Sure’s approach to business is based on its values of simplicity, trust, one team and customer-driven. The last of these values has resulted in annual multi-million-pound investments to provide customers with the best and latest services to meet their needs. Find more at Sure.com and Guernseyfibre.gg

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

