Tritium Announces Partnership with TNS to Provide Integrated Payment Solutions to Global Charge Point Operator Customers

The partnership is expected to supply Tritium with new payment terminal options to integrate with the company’s line of DC fast chargers.

The payment terminals supplied by TNS will allow Tritium to expand the company’s payment solutions to 10 new countries and provide a complementary payment option to customers in 30 countries.

BRISBANE, Australia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium”) ( DCFC), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), has partnered with Transaction Network Services (“TNS”), a leading payment infrastructure-as-a-service provider, to bolster the point-of-charge payment options that Tritium provides to customers.

Through this partnership, Tritium will receive access to payment hardware manufactured by Ingenico, a payment industry leader for more than 30 years and a global leader in seamless payment solutions, as part of the TNS UnattendedPayments solution. TNS UnattendedPayments, which is part of the TNS acceptance product portfolio (formerly known as ADVAM), is an end-to-end payments solution that enables self-service cashless payment acceptance, designed to help increase operational efficiency. The solution consists of a combination of high performing payment terminals, a feature-rich administration portal enabling comprehensive reporting and administration management, and secure processing via the TNS Gateway – the company’s sophisticated payment processing engine.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Tritium to bring our leading payment options to their award-winning DC fast chargers,” said John Tait, Global Managing Director – Payments Market at TNS. “Our businesses have a strong focus on customer success, and we’re excited to provide Tritium, and their customers, with end-to-end solutions offering a wide range of ways to pay easily, quickly and securely.”

The TNS-provided payment solutions are expected to be available to Tritium customers in 40 countries, expanding to 80 total countries for which Tritium can supply charger-integrated payment options. TNS will supply the new Ingenico Self Series range as part of their UnattendedPayments solution – Self 5000 in the United States, Self 4000 in the United Kingdom and Self 2000 in other countries. These premium terminals will provide advanced and secure payment technology – like color touch screens and cameras for QR code payments – will accept contactless and digital wallet payments, and will even include support for wearable technologies like Apple Watch and Samsung Watch. The Self 4000 includes PIN capability, making it an ideal solution to meet the PSD2 European regulation.

“Flexibility is a core philosophy of Tritium’s technology, and this partnership with TNS allows us to provide additional options and flexibility to our customers,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “Drivers want convenient solutions when they recharge, from the location of the charging site to the full user experience. TNS’ solutions will help Tritium to continue to enhance the superior driver experience we’re known for.”

Tritium expects to offer the Ingenico Self 2000, 4000 and 5000 payment terminals to customers in calendar year 2022.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium ( DCFC; DCFCW) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

About TNS

TNS is a leading global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the payments, communications and financial markets. Established more than 30 years ago, its extensive portfolio of innovative, value-added services now supports thousands of organizations across more than 60 countries to interact efficiently, conduct mission critical processes securely and adopt new technologies flexibly. Enabling and powering payment strategies for businesses, TNS Payments Market business securely and reliably transports transactions across the globe. Through its consumer touchpoints, global connectivity and transaction processing solutions, TNS enables its partners to simplify, secure and manage the most complex aspects of the payment ecosystem and gain strategic advantage from the moment they engage with consumers. For more information please visit tnsi.com or advam.com

