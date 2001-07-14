California American Water Asks Customers to Limit Outdoor Watering to One-day-per-week in Its Ventura County District

As drought conditions continue to affect communities across the state, California American Water announced the implementation of one-day-a-week-outdoor watering for its Ventura County District customers in Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park, and Camarillo. Customers in the El Rio water system will follow separate rules allowing up to two-days-a-week-outdoor watering.

This action follows The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and Calleguas Municipal Water District’s declaration of a Water Shortage Emergency for State Water Project dependent areas that requires water utilities and their customers to immediately cut water use by June 1, 2022.

California American Water, in accordance with the water shortage emergency, the Governor’s emergency drought declaration and California Public Utilities Commission’s Rule 14.1, calls upon its Ventura County customers to restrict all non-essential water use. The CPUC authorizes water utilities to implement mandatory conservation measures when the utility determines that water supplies may be insufficient to meet customer demands.

Due to the significant statewide drought conditions severely reducing water supplies to Southern California, California American Water is calling on all consumers to immediately reduce their water use and follow their respective updated watering schedule.

On June 1, 2022, California American Water’s Ventura County District customers should follow the below watering schedule.

Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park and Camarillo Customers Watering Schedule

One-Day-A-Week-Watering

Residential Odd Address (Addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Saturday

Residential Even Address (Addresses ending in 2, 4, 6, 8, 0): Sunday

Non-residential (including multi-family apartments, retail and commercial properties, churches, schools, and parks): Wednesday

No watering Monday through Friday for residential properties

To avoid evaporation, we recommend customers water outdoors before 9:00 a.m. or after 8:00 p.m.

Watering is limited to a total of 15 minutes per station per allowed day

Hand watering with a garden hose/nozzle and low-flow irrigation systems (Including drip irrigation and micro spray) that emit less than two gallons per hour are exempt from day of week and time limitation except for irrigation of turf

Turf grass irrigation (irrigation timer or garden hose) only permissible on allowed watering day

El Rio Customers Watering Schedule

Two-Day-A-Week Watering

Odd Address (Addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Tuesday and Saturday

Even Address (Addresses ending in 2, 4, 6, 8, 0): Thursday and Sunday

No watering Monday, Wednesday, or Friday

To avoid evaporation, we recommend customers water outdoors before 9:00 a.m. or after 8:00 p.m.

Watering is limited to a total of 15 minutes per station per allowed day

Hand watering with a garden hose/nozzle and low-flow irrigation systems (Including drip irrigation and micro spray) that emit less than two gallons per hour are exempt from day of week and time limitation except for irrigation of turf

Turf grass irrigation (irrigation timer or garden hose) only permissible on allowed watering day

“California American Water recognizes the severity of the drought and its effect on our local water supply. Imposing these restrictions is unprecedented but necessary. We are committed to educating our customers on the importance of conservation and ways they can reduce their water usage,” said Jessica Taylor, Southern California director of operations. “California American Water joins the Governor, regional water suppliers and other local agencies in asking customers to immediately limit their outdoor water use and help protect the state’s supplies and our local environment in the face of the extreme drought conditions.”

California American Water continues its initiatives in improving environmental sustainability and conservation by encouraging all consumers to take immediate common-sense steps to reduce water use in their homes and businesses. Additionally, California American Water will implement a district wide drought communications plan to support the water use reductions and urge all its customers to meet the water use reductions.

To learn more about the emergency conservation measures, free conservation programs and services or read CPUC Rule 14.1, customers can visit California American Water’s website at www.californiaamwater.com. Customers can also call their local Conservation Hotline (805) 454-0909 to sign up for a free Water Smart Home Survey or receive more information about conservation services, devices, and rebates.

