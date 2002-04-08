JOYY to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 31, 2022

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. ( YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. market closes on May 31, 2022.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, June 1, 2022). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #2947279

Due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2947279

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through June 8, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: #2947279

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.

Jane Xie/Maggie Yan

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Email: [email protected]