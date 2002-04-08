ShotSpotter Sets June 2022 Financial Conference Schedule

FREMONT, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. ( SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to respond to, investigate and deter crime, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in June 2022.



William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presenting Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time

Executive: CFO Alan Stewart

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL

Webcast

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Presenting Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern time

Executive: CEO Ralph Clark

Location: The InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA

Webcast

8th Annual Roth Virtual London Conference

Participating Tuesday-Thursday, June 21-23, 2022 (one-on-one and small group meetings)

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Location: InterContinental London, London, UK

Cantor Fitzgerald Technology ESG Conference

Participating Tuesday-Wednesday, June 28-29, 2022

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Location: Four Seasons Silicon Valley, East Palo Alto, CA

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at [email protected].

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter Inc. ( SSTI) brings the power of digital transformation to law enforcement. We are trusted by more than 200 cities and 2,500 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes and help make communities safer and healthier. We are a leader in precision policing technology solutions and our platform includes the flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection and alerting system; investigative tools that immediately generate leads and streamline case management to accelerate crime solving and improve clearance rates; and patrol management software that dynamically directs patrol resources to areas of greater risk to more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 (949) 574-3860

[email protected]