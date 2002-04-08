Cowen and MassRobotics Highlight the Increasing Role of Robotics in Achieving Climate Objectives

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. ( COWN, Financial) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) and MassRobotics today announced a groundbreaking research report on the increasing role robotics is playing in helping companies achieve climate goals. Joe Giordano, CFA, Cowen’s diversified industrials, automation & robotics analyst, led the Ahead Of The Curve® Series report, which incorporated a survey from MassRobotics that polled manufacturers and end-users to understand where robotics is positioned within their climate toolkit.



“The robotic technologies we explore in this report are maximizing the output (GDP) per unit of carbon and minimizing the carbon needed to achieve a targeted level of activity. While the world is getting better at producing and transacting more efficiently, we are bumping up against hard caps of actual gross carbon output. This will ultimately require significant new technologies and/or changes in behavior,” said Joe Giordano.

Tom Ryden, executive director of MassRobotics, added, “Robotics is a critical element of production and fulfillment and has a significant role in ensuring demand is met in a carbon-efficient manner. We see solutions being evaluated in a more holistic, ESG-centric fashion and viewed as tools to help accomplish climate goals. For example, just one robotics application in ecommerce could reduce carbon output by more than 10 million metric tons.”

Key highlights of the report include:

More than 90% of respondents expect to use robotics or develop robotics to help them achieve climate change-related objectives. However, only 44% have deployed such solutions to date, suggesting much of the opportunity lies ahead.





Nearly 75% of respondents expect that current and potential customers will discuss climate change in their conversations going forward.





About half of survey participants are actively working with climate crisis solutions providers (73% of end-users and 45% of manufacturers), though the interest level is significantly higher, indicating an upward trajectory.



About Cowen’s Robotics Practice

Cowen has a dedicated robotics practice that spans Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Research. The Company hosts an ongoing cutting-edge “Seed to Scale” webinar series that discusses broad thematic issues in automation and robotics. Since July 2019, Cowen and MassRobotics have enjoyed a partnership designed to bring together their extensive market knowledge in the areas of emerging robotics and artificial intelligence.

About Cowen’s ESG & Sustainability Research Efforts

In February, Cowen was named winner of “Best ESG Research” at the ESG Investing Awards 2022, the world’s leading awards celebrating excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research, ratings, funds and products.

Cowen was the first major Wall Street firm to place company-specific ESG Scores on the cover of its research reports. More information about this initiative may be found here.

Cowen analysts Marc Bianchi, Thomas Boyes, Gabe Daoud, David Deckelbaum, Jason Gabelman, Brian Holland, and Jeff Osborne and their teams cover a full spectrum of ESG & sustainability stocks, including alternative energy (such as solar and wind), battery technology, biofuels and renewable fuels, electric vehicles and mobility technology, electric vehicle charging, industrial gases and equipment, lithium and rare earth materials, smart grid, and sustainable food and farming.

In 2021, Cowen expanded its Washington Research Group with the hire of John Miller, who focuses exclusively on analyzing ESG & Sustainability policy, regulation and legislation. Cowen’s Washington Research Group has consistently ranked as one of the leading providers of policy analysis to institutional investors by third-party polls.

Through the Ahead Of The Curve® Series, Cowen’s flagship research offering, Cowen analysts have authored numerous reports that focus on ESG and sustainability, including the Future of Mobility Primer, Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology Primer, and a landmark, seven-report series on energy transition.

Cowen hosts numerous sector events that serve as the center of discussion between investors and innovative companies, including its Mobility Disruption conference, Industrial Technology, Robotics & Sustainability conference, and its annual Energy Conference. Cowen also hosts an ongoing conference call series focused on energy transition, and a podcast on carbon capture.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, outsourced trading, and commission management services. Cowen also has an investment management division which offers actively managed alternative investment products. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the collective work of a group of Boston-area engineers, rocket scientists, and entrepreneurs. With a shared vision to create an innovation hub and startup cluster focused on the needs of the robotics community, MassRobotics’ mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and connected device companies by providing entrepreneurs and innovative robotics/automation startups with the workspace and resources they need to develop, prototype, test, and commercialize their products and solutions.

