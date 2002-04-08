H2O Innovation Wins $7.9 M of New Water and Wastewater Projects

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



QUEBEC CITY, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Water Technologies & Services (WTS) business line has recently been awarded three new water and wastewater treatment projects. These new contracts, with a total value of $7.9 M, bring the WTS backlog to $40.4 M.

The first project awarded to the Corporation involves the replacement of a municipal drinking water system that uses ultrafiltration (UF) in the city of Georgetown, Texas. The pilot project was successfully completed last winter, which positioned H 2 O Innovation to obtain the contract for the 3.6 MGD (13,627 m3/d) system thereafter. The initial system, which had been supplied by another manufacturer, lacked the flexibility that the city required in terms of membrane module replacement. H 2 O Innovation’s open-platform FiberFlexTM technology secured the Corporation the opportunity to carry out the project.

The second project is a double-pass reverse osmosis (RO) system to supply boiler make-up water to an industrial customer located in Wisconsin. The Corporation won this contract due to its ability to deliver the installation within a very tight schedule.

Finally, the last project awarded to H 2 O Innovation consists of a membrane bioreactor (MBR) system with a capacity of 276,000 GPD (1,045 m3/d) for an industrial client in Texas.

“These projects demonstrate our focus on the objectives outlined in our Strategic Plan, as we grow with a great diversification of high-quality municipal and industrial projects. They allow the WTS team to employ our engineering expertise and our unique designs, such as the FiberFlexTM flexible approach, and to deliver complete solutions to our customers for all kinds of applications (wastewater, water reuse, etc.). The team has really transformed over the past few years, which has led to these recent successes,” stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

