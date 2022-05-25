Quantum-Si to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

May 25, 2022--Quantum-Si+Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing single molecule protein sequencing, today announced that it will be participating in the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place at the Marriott Marquis, New York, NY, on June 8-10, 2022.

Quantum-Si’s management is scheduled to present on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:30 am ET.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

