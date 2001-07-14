Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. ( NYSE:BBY, Financial) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on July 5, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2022. The company had 224,621,941 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524006056/en/

