Wells Fargo to Present at the 38th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf will present at the 38th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005070/en/

Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

The live webcast will be available online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wellsfargo.com%2Fabout%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents.

A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the presentation.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells+Fargo+Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: %40WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005070/en/