Axos Financial, Inc. Attending Investor Conferences

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the "Company”), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it will attend the following investor conferences.

22nd Annual B.Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference Location: Beverly Hills, California Dates: May 25-26, 2022 Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference Location: New York, New York Dates: May 31-June 1, 2022 KBW US Regional Banking Growth Conference Location: London, United Kingdom Dates: June 6, 2022

Please contact your representative at the respective host firms if you are interested in meeting with the Company’s management at these events.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $16.1 billion in consolidated assets, Axos Financial, Inc., through Axos Bank, and Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division AAS), with approximately $38 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc. please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.

