Satellogic to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data collection, announced today that it will participate in-person at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference taking place at the InterContinental Barclay New York in New York City on June 6 – 8, 2022, and the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference being held at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, CA on June 7 – 9, 2022.

Satellogic EVP & GM Global Public Sector Matt Tirman will conduct 25-minute in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference and participate in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 8 at 12:50 pm ET in Session VI, Barclay Salon, Lobby Level during the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

Satellogic Chief Financial Officer Rick Dunn, and Vice President of Corporate Development Ryan Driver, will conduct 25-minute in-person one-on-one meetings and deliver the Company’s in-person presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference, which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below and will also be available on the Satellogic investor relations website at investors.satellogic.com.

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: June 6 – 8, 2022

Location: New York City

Fireside Chat: June 8, 2022 at 12:50 pm ET (9:50 am PT) in Session VI, Barclay Salon, Lobby Level

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Fireside Chat

Speaker: Satellogic EVP & GM Global Public Sector Matt Tirman

Conference Website: Click here

LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: June 7 – 9, 2022

Location: Westlake Village, CA

Presentation Time: June 7, 2022 at 5:30 pm ET (2:30 pm PT) in TRACK 4

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fldinv12.mysequire.com%2F+%0A

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentations

Speaker: Satellogic Chief Financial Officer Rick Dunn

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference or LD Micro Invitational XII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Satellogic management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images and analytics to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

