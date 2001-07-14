Fidium Fiber Bringing Gigabit Speeds to Nearly 12,000 Homes in Southern Vermont CUD, Including 400 Unserved Homes

Construction is underway in Bennington County and before autumn, 12,000 Vermont homes will have access to gig-speed internet from Fidium+Fiber, a consumer internet service from Consolidated+Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL).

Fidium boasts symmetrical (same upload and download) speeds that are 10 times faster than the national average [1]. This new build is part of Consolidated’s fiber expansion plan to deliver fiber internet services to 200,000 Vermont homes by the end of 2025.

“Super-fast internet access is a game changer for communities,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business for Consolidated. “We’re committed to bringing fiber internet to as many homes as possible in Vermont, and are grateful for the partnership of the Southern Vermont CUD for making this vision a reality. We are so excited to bring Fidium Fiber internet to Bennington County and be part of the future of this forward-thinking community.”

Construction in the Bennington area is the first phase of the partnership between Consolidated and the Southern Vermont CUD. In this phase, Consolidated will invest its own capital, alongside a subsidy from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, to serve 400 of the 12,000 homes which are considered unserved in and around Bennington and Shaftsbury. Ultimately, this partnership is focused on achieving universal service across the CUD.

"The Southern Vermont CUD, representing 14 rural towns in southwest Vermont, made the right decision to partner with Consolidated soon after forming as a CUD,” said Eric Hatch, chair of the Southern Vermont CUD. “We found a true partner with Consolidated - combining their significant private investment with the CUD's state funding source, our corner of Vermont has already begun to benefit as evidenced by this Phase One kickoff. And with the support, infrastructure and commitment of Consolidated, residents will enjoy future-proof, high speed fiber optic internet, regardless of how far they live from town centers. Our Board cannot say enough about the knowledgeable, friendly team of professionals we've worked with and we look forward to a strong and long-standing relationship."

Fidium brings customer-centric, best-in-class network technology to the residents in Bennington. Fidium’s gigabit fiber internet service comes without the hassle of data caps, contracts or required bundles, and delivers straightforward plans and pricing. Symmetrical gig-speed fiber internet is available for $70 per month, including installation and whole-home WiFi.

Fidium customers will get the best experience with the Attune WiFi whole-home management app, which provides speed tests and a host of options to help families stay safe online. Attune lets you see what devices are connected to your network; limit content for age-appropriate usage; and set controls on network use based on time of day. High-speed fiber plans start at just $35 per month, and discounts are available to eligible households through the Affordable+Connectivity+Plan.

Since launching, Fidium customers are thrilled with the easy, hassle-free installation%2C experienced technical support, and compassionate customer care teams.

Every Fidium Fiber internet plan offers:

Simple, affordable pricing ($70/month for Gigabit service, $95/month after the first year) which includes equipment and installation, with no required bundles, no hidden fees, no data caps and no contract;

Whole-home mesh WiFi gateway enabling faster speeds and wider coverage;

The Attune WiFi whole-home management app providing network visibility, age-appropriate content settings, time of day access control, speed tests and more;

Easy, hassle-free installation on your schedule with text updates and two-hour appointment windows;

Intuitive customer portal with self-service options;

Real time, proactive network monitoring to ensure the best internet performance.

Residents can visit FidiumFiber.com to pre-register for service and get updates on when their neighborhood is ready for installations. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com%2FFidiumFiber, Twitter.com%2FFidiumFiber, and YouTube.com%2FFidiumFiber.

About Fidium Fiber

%3Cb%3EFidium+Fiber%3C%2Fb%3Eis a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from %3Cb%3EConsolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at %3Cb%3EFidiumFiber.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

[1] 2021+State+of+the+Internet+Report from HighSpeedInternet.com

