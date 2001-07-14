FICO Talks Digital Transformation and Decisioning, Announces Enhanced Platform Capabilities, and Honors Decision Awards Winners at FICO World 2022

Leading applied analytics company FICO wrapped its FICO® World 2022 conference in Hollywood, FL with thousands of attendees from multiple countries. FICO World hosted intellectual conversations with experts on digital transformation, applied intelligence, analytic innovation, next generation end-to-end customer experience, women in leadership, as well as fraud protection and regulatory compliance. Main stage presentations included experts from enterprises such as AI Truth, Ally Financial, Bank of Montreal, Bradesco Bank, Forrester Research, Itaú Unibanco, and Mercury Insurance.

“It’s been a pleasure to spend time and reunite with our wonderful customers from 500+ companies at FICO World 2022,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “Our customers and their success are why we do what we do. We appreciate their time and trusting us to help them automate, improve, and connect digital decisioning across their enterprise.”

At the event FICO showcased new capabilities to its industry leading FICO%26reg%3B+Platform, which is designed to help businesses provide consistent, personalized customer engagement, enable the measurement of business outcomes, and simulate alternative strategies for continuous improvement over the customer lifecycle. FICO+Platform provides the foundation companies need to combine the power of human expertise and logic with AI and advanced analytics to allow enterprises to operationalize digital decisions across their organization and drive competitive differentiation. The power of what FICO Platform can deliver can be viewed via a new series titled Jane. These vignettes represent actual customer solutions delivered by the leading enterprises across the world with many of them telling their stories at FICO World.

The annual event boasted more than 90 breakout sessions, as well as keynote speaker, Michael Lewis, bestselling author of The Premonition, Moneyball, The Blind Side, and The Big Short. The 3-day conference included special performances from The Head And The Heart and Gipsy Nation à la Gipsy Kings, as well as a one-of-a-kind block party in Universal’s City Walk and private access to Universal Studios theme park.

To hear directly from attendees about the value of FICO World, check+out+this+video. To review the full list of 2022 FICO Decisions Awards winners, visit here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fen%2Fdecisionsawards.

FICO announced that the next FICO World 2023 is slated for May 16-19 in Hollywood, FL. Early bird registration is open until the end of the year for $999. All details on FICO World can be found at: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.fico.com%2Fficoworld.

