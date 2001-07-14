Allego & Volkswagen Group France Enters a Strategic Partnership With Groupe Bertrand

Allego Holding B.V. ( NYSE:ALLG, Financial), the leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network and Volkswagen Group France today announced a partnership with Groupe Bertrand. Created in 1997 by Olivier Bertrand, the Groupe Bertrand has become one of the leading players in the hotel and restaurant industry in France with more than 35,000 employees. The Group has various business lines, like catering, restaurants, and brasseries, with several brands like Hippopotamus, Léon, Volfoni and Au Bureau, High-end hotels, Retail and Real estate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005578/en/

Allego to Expand its HPC network in France by installing 15 Ultra-Fast Charging Hubs by the middle of 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

Volkswagen Group is the first automotive group to commit to the Paris Climate Agreement and intends to become climate neutral by 2050. To drive forward decarbonization, its vehicle range will become electric in a near future. To facilitate access to electromobility, Volkswagen Group France wants to participate to the HPCs program supported by the French Government. Through its partnership with Allego, VGF is creating the conditions to convince major actors to set up charging network, including HPCs.

Allego and Groupe Bertrand will enter a long-term High Power Charging partnership, to install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle charging stations at 15 locations throughout France. The first location to go live towards the end of this year. On average 2 to 4 HPC stalls are foreseen per location. In accordance with French regulations every site will also be fitted with an AC charging point for those who want to take a bit more time to enjoy their meal.

The Electric Vehicle chargers themselves will be kitted in Allego branding as easy recognition for EV drivers. For the longer term with utilization increasing, there is the potential to expand to an additional location. In France, Allego currently operates a network of 175 of chargers and is currently rolling out a network of 2 000 charging points at 200 Carrefour hypermarket locations throughout the country. This new partnership would be a powerful addition to this network. Making Allego the biggest destination charging provider on the French market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Groupe Bertrand as it builds on our companies’ mission to provide suitable EV charging solutions at the right time and place. Given Groupe Bertrand expansive network throughout France, this agreement will be a terrific addition to the network we are currently rolling out and help create a solid network of HPC charging solutions across the country,” comments Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego. “This partnership also is a testimony to the leadership of the Groupe Bertrand team that recognizes that the electrification of road transport is no longer an abstract concept, but a long-term solution to one the most pressing issues our planet faces: climate change.”

“We are proud to sign this major partnership. Faced with the evolution of our planet, hospitality and its ecosystem have a role to play. It is therefore our responsibility to reduce our negative impacts. Our places are places of exchange that can support French citizens in this transition,” says Olivier Bertrand, CEO of Groupe Bertrand.

“Volkswagen Group France is delighted to actively participate to expand the charging network in France within Groupe Bertrand brands, thanks to our partnership with Allego. As Groupe Bertrand is sharing the same values of ecological transformation, we are proud to set with them another brick of our New Auto Strategy," comments Luc Chausson, VGF Strategic Projects Director. “We are looking forward opening the first charging station on Groupe Bertrand locations.”

About Allego:

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of more than 28,000 charge points operational throughout Europe – and growing rapidly. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives us and our customers a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all. www.allego.eu

About Groupe Bertrand:

With more than 35,000 employees and 1,000 restaurants, Groupe Bertrand is France's leading independent restaurant group. Its business is structured around 6 activities: restaurants, fast food, hotels, retail, real estate and agri-tourism areas. Its activity has direct impacts on the environment and the society around us, so it is its responsibility to support the ecological transition, and in particular in the mobility of its customers.

About Volkswagen AG & Volkswagen Group France:

Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, the Volkswagen Group is one of the world's leading car manufacturers and the largest producer of automobiles in Europe. Ten core brands from seven European countries belong to the Group: Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, Cupra, ŠKODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Together, the passenger car range extends from compact cars to luxury class vehicles. Ducati produces motorcycles. In the light and heavy commercial vehicle segment, the product range starts with pick-up trucks and extends to buses and heavy goods vehicles. Around 672,800 employees around the world produce vehicles offer vehicle-related services or work in other business areas. The Volkswagen Group sells its vehicles in 153 countries. In 2021, worldwide deliveries of Group vehicles amounted to 8.9 million (2020: 9.3 million). Group sales revenue totaled 250.2 billion euros in 2021 (2020: 222.9 billion euros). Earnings after tax in the last financial year totaled 15.4 billion euros (2020: 8.8 billion euros)

Volkswagen Group France Founded in 1960, Volkswagen Group France is the French subsidiary of Volkswagen AG which is responsible of selling in France the products, spare parts and accessories of the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Cupra, ŠKODA, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. Volkswagen Group France registered 216 594 passenger cars in 2021, representing a market share of 13.1% and is the leading importer on the French market. Volkswagen Group France is also the largest employer in the Aisne region. Volkswagen Group France has 700 distribution sites, 800 service sites and represents a total of 18,000 jobs at headquarters and in the various partner sites in France.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005578/en/