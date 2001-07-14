PCSB Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of PCSB Financial Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB) to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is fair to PCSB shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PCSB shareholders will receive, for each share of PCSB, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock for each share of PCSB common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages PCSB shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether PCSB and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for PCSB shareholders; (2) determine whether Brookline is underpaying for PCSB; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for PCSB shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of PCSB shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

