Idaho Technical Career Academy Students are Ready to Take Charge and Celebrate 2022 Graduation in Person

After two years of questions and distractions, the graduating students of Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), an online public school serving students throughout the state, are looking forward to getting on with their lives.

ITCA will celebrate its graduates in-person for the first time in two years, with a commencement ceremony at the Courtyard Marriott in Meridian, Idaho on Friday, May 27 beginning at 2 PM. The ceremony will be livestreamed via Idaho Technical Career Academy’s Facebook+page.

This year, ITCA will graduate approximately 34 students from all over the state, with 56% of those students graduating with honors and two students graduating a year early. Collectively, the graduating class has been accepted to colleges and universities across Idaho and beyond, including Arizona State University, Portland State University, University of Idaho, and Boise State University. Some ITCA graduates are attending college through scholarships, with a total of nearly $80,000 awarded over four years.

“From a first-generation graduate, to two young parent graduates, to a student fighting against illness to graduate on time, our Class of 2022 has accomplished so much and used all their strength and effort to get to this point,” said ITCA Head of School Monti Pittman. “We’re beyond excited to see our students walk on stage for the first time since the pandemic and honored that our technology and student-focused curriculum has given these students the advantage they need to succeed at the next stage of their journey.”

From Nampa, Idaho, Timothy Mellen is ITCA’s 2022 valedictorian and plans to study agriculture at Dordt University after graduation. Jace Bisom, from McCall, Idaho, is the class salutatorian and will attend Boise State University with a major in biology. The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be Andrew Snarr, a previous student of CTE business courses, an alumnus of the Idaho Business Professionals of America, and currently a commercial lending officer for DL Evans Bank.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

ITCA students in grades 9-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

ITCA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Idaho Technical Career Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Courtyard by Marriott Boise West/Meridian, 1789 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642

Livestream can be found+here.

WHEN: Friday, May 27, 2022, 2 PM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Jennifer Edwards at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ITCA, visit http%3A%2F%2Fitca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005619/en/