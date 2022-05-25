Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Phocas Financial Corp. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1080 MARINA VILLAGE PARKWAY ALAMEDA, CA 94501

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 209 stocks valued at a total of $804.00Mil. The top holdings were RRC(1.74%), NXST(1.66%), and ATKR(1.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Phocas Financial Corp.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 102,706-share investment in NYSE:FUL. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.53 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, H.B. Fuller Co traded for a price of $68.15 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned 2.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H.B. Fuller Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 144,627 shares in NAS:VRNT, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.4 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, Verint Systems Inc traded for a price of $49.13 per share and a market cap of $3.17Bil. The stock has returned 6.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verint Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 56,944 shares in NYSE:WCC, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.4 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $114.27 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned 8.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced their investment in NAS:MYRG by 63,767 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.21.

On 05/25/2022, MYR Group Inc traded for a price of $89.32 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned 6.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MYR Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 340,166 shares in NAS:NXGN, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.15 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, NextGen Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $17.96 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -1.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextGen Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 594.00, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

