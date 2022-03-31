Principal® Rated No. 1 for Online Group Benefits Administration

Principal+Financial+Group%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3Ewas rated No. 1 in Group Benefits for employer web capabilities and experience by DALBAR, Inc. (DALBAR) for eService, its group benefits employer website. Principal® is dedicated to creating unique, tech-driven solutions for employers to simplify the benefits experience and helping with the administration of the coverage.

“Principal focuses on providing the best experience for our customers through our digital solutions. We’re honored to receive this recognition for eService,” said Kara Hoogensen, senior vice president of specialty benefits at Principal. “We’ve built our infrastructure with small and midsized businesses in mind. Over the last several years, we’ve made it easier for our customers to manage their employee benefits online. We’re continually investing in technology to provide a better user experience for our customers.”

Principal eService provides employers with efficient benefit management. Employers can track benefit enrollment progress and update employees’ benefits within minutes. Since the process is highly automated, most changes made online are completed in real-time. Employers can add or terminate members, update salaries, change employees’ information, order dental and vision ID cards, track online transactions and more. They can also get billing and payment information, such as a snapshot of their bill and premium due, set up and pay premiums electronically and access reports.

The DALBAR Communications Seal of Excellence is awarded to financial services companies that display excellence in meeting the needs of customers and provide a best-in-class experience through their communications. The criteria evaluated for the Group Benefits Website Seal looks at the content, capabilities, usability, and behavior centricity of the website experience offered to employers. DALBAR takes a systematic approach to evaluating websites, differentiating organizations that recognize the importance of communicating effectively.

%3Cb%3EAbout+Principal+Financial+Group%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 18,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 54 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management.3” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

%3Cb%3EAbout+DALBAR%3C%2Fb%3E

DALBAR, Inc. has a 45-year history and is recognized by industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community.

