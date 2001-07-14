CVET Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Covetrus, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share in cash is fair to Covetrus shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Covetrus shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Covetrus and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Covetrus shareholders; (2) determine whether CD&R and TPG are underpaying for Covetrus; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Covetrus shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Covetrus shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

