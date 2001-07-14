Joel Barnett Joins Fulton Bank as Commercial Affinity Banking Director

Fulton Bank welcomes Joel Barnett as its new Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Affinity Banking—a new position centered on building relationships with businesses owned by people of color, women and veterans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005631/en/

Joel Barnett (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Fulton Bank, our purpose is to change lives for the better and in this position, Joel will help us do just that,” said Wm. “Smokey” Glover, Executive Vice President, Director of Fair & Responsible Banking, Fulton Bank. “This new role is focused on ensuring that we are reaching out to and meeting the needs of affinity businesses in our communities. By assigning enterprise-wide responsibility for building these relationships to one person, we can ensure a concerted effort on this outreach.”

“Ensuring equal access to products and services is simply not enough anymore,” said Jeff Rush, Senior Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial Sales. “We need to be reaching out to diverse businesses, making ourselves known to them and ensuring they have what they need to bank wisely and succeed. I have confidence that Joel is the right person for this job.”

Barnett will be based in Philadelphia, PA. He has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry and most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Business Banking Market Executive at a Pittsburgh-based bank. In the past, he’s also served as a Regional Manager, Group Manager and District Executive. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from St. Joseph’s College and an MBA from Long Island University. He also attended graduate school in retail bank management at the University of Virginia. Barnett served in the Marine Corps from 1980 to 1987.

“As a veteran myself, I’m a big believer in working together to build-up our communities,” said Barnett. “I look forward to engaging these potentially underbanked organizations so that together, we can build successful businesses and drive economic empowerment in our communities.”

The new Commercial Affinity Banking Director position is part of Fulton Bank’s Fulton Forward® initiative, which is focused on building vibrant communities with programs, products and services focused on four key areas: affordable housing and home ownership; job training and workforce development; financial education and economic empowerment; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,200 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton+Forward%26reg%3B initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005631/en/