Avnet to Participate in Investor Conferences in June

%3Cspan%3EAvnet%3C%2Fspan%3E (Nasdaq: %3Cspan%3EAVT%3C%2Fspan%3E), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

On Wednesday, June 8, Avnet’s Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori and Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations Joe Burke will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, which will be held at the InterContinental Boston. The fireside chat will start at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be webcast live.

On Thursday, June 9, Avnet’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations Joe Burke will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference, which will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. The fireside chat will start at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be webcast live.

Links to the webcasts and replays of both fireside chats will be available on the investor relations section of the Avnet website at: %3Cspan%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fir.avnet.com%2Fevents-presentations%3C%2Fspan%3E.

