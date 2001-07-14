Belden's Q2 2022 Product Launches Include High-Performance Solutions

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announces six Q2 2022 product launches that give customers new integration capabilities, new ways to safely carry power over long distances and products with fast lead times.

Networking and Software:

Hirschmann BXS Gigabit Switches provide a reliable, cost-effective solution for industrial engineers and train builders who need to ensure fast, powerful connectivity to end devices and passenger infotainment systems without using additional cabling.

combine hardened industrial hardware with high-performance switching capabilities to deliver fast, secure, cost-effective and futureproof connectivity.

Connectivity:

Lumberg Automation LioN-X® IO-Link Masters now offer integration possibilities into PLC environments from Mitsubishi with CC-Link IE Field Basic to leverage networking on production floors. An IODD interpreter enables uploads of IODD files on webservers to easily parametrize any connected IO-Link sensor or actuator.

Cable:

Belden’s Digital Electricity (DE) Class 4 Cables recentlyreceived the industry’s first Class 4 certification from UL . As buildings become more intelligent, Digital Electricity Cables can support safe and efficient emerging digital power technologies by carrying close to 20 times the power that Power over Ethernet delivers, over hundreds of meters, offering a safe alternative to AC power.

are designed with gel-free technology. To prevent water migration, the sub-units contain superabsorbent materials (SAP) instead of gel. With a current lead time of eight weeks—28 weeks faster than the competition—these cables can be on the jobsite fast to help customers finish jobs on time.

ensure safety, reliable connectivity and performance—even across long distances. Flame-retardant B2ca and Cca cables reduce the risk of harm to people and equipment in the event of fire.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, the Belden logo, Hirschmann, ProSoft, FiberExpress and GREYHOUND are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

