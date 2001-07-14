E2open Releases New Sustainability Innovation to Actively Reduce Emissions Footprint and Enhancements Across All Suites for More Connected Decisions

E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announces the release of its second-quarter technology update, with innovations across all solution suites to enable clients to make better business decisions through a more connected and sustainable supply chain. The 22.2 release includes the introduction of a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) capability to actively reduce greenhouse gas emissions when booking transportation for any mode in any region.

"Measuring and reporting carbon emissions related to supply chains is just the first step," said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. "It creates a baseline to assess your footprint and an ongoing measure to track against net-zero commitments or regulatory compliance. Yet, it falls short of the larger goal of systematically reducing a company's carbon footprint. By surfacing emissions information during logistics planning and tendering, companies can now make ESG-informed tradeoffs and decisions that consider carbon impact, as well as cost, delivery and carrier options. This E2open technology complements existing global emissions tracking capabilities in our transportation management solution and empowers users to actively lower their greenhouse gas footprint when planning or moving goods."

This latest innovation is part of E2open's larger strategy to improve the quality of life and our planet through connected technologies and sustainable practices related to making, moving and selling goods.

"There is a misperception that sustainable practices are inherently more expensive. This is largely untrue when it comes to supply chain," continues Joshi. "In the end-to-end supply chain, there are many opportunities to remove structural waste and improve productivity and service, while at the same time reducing costs and carbon footprint. The key to unlocking value is to understand, manage and empower users to actively reduce ESG risk within the day-to-day activities that drive their core business – this can't be done with an overlay. We’re delighted to launch this innovation to help clients make better business decisions that meet their financial, service and environmental goals."

Some of the primary enhancements in E2open’s 22.2 technology release include:

Channel Shaping

A new analytics dashboard evaluates collateral usage and partner performance to identify the best resources to maximize return on marketing investments . In addition, brand users can now create effective marketing templates themselves to further improve the effectiveness of marketing campaigns .

. In addition, brand users can now create effective marketing templates themselves to . An actionable dashboard up-levels partner experience by allowing partners to view accrued earnings, get alerts when at risk of missing minimum thresholds or deadlines to earn rebates, and provide visibility into more earning opportunities. This helps maximize partner benefits of working with the brand and promotes sales growth by offering brands value-added information on how to help partners improve their performance.

Demand Sensing and Business Planning

A new feature gives supply planners greater flexibility by allowing them to override plans when a significant input exists that sits outside of standard supply modeling. This flexibility enhances plan quality beyond modeling while increasing planner productivity.

Adding product mix planning to the S&OP process enables planners to review the depth of the product line and define a distribution profile across product hierarchies on-the-fly. This helps set an optimal mix at a customer or channel, resulting in improved product portfolio performance (revenue/profit) and increased planner productivity with instant calculations.

A new feature automatically adjusts forecasts to reduce bias and better align with historical analysis. This further improves forecast accuracy and reduces service risks associated with under-forecasting.

Global Trade Management

In response to the wide-ranging sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus, E2open rapidly incorporated changes for more than 60 restrictive measures on imports and exports published across 39 countries since the last product release. There have also been more than 140 restricted party list updates , with the addition of more than 8,400 entities .

since the last product release. There have also been , with the addition of . E2open's proprietary trade content database, Global Knowledge®, continues to expand coverage to provide deeper compliance and screening capabilities. The addition of three new jurisdictions (Somalia, Melilla and Canary Islands) to the global tariff coverage increases the number of countries, territories and regions to 225.Our restricted party lists now include the Acuris Politically Exposed Persons list and six other regulatory lists ,bringing the coverage count to over 785.

to the global tariff coverage increases the number of countries, territories and regions to 225.Our restricted party lists now include the ,bringing the coverage count to over 785. U.S. Customs filing functionality was updated in response to many U.S. government trade remedy actions , including tariff-rate quotas, reinstated exclusions and Harmonized Tariff changes. Once imports are filtered, users are alerted to potential restrictions or additional reporting requirements, and the appropriate tariff code is automatically inserted, making the importers' decision-making process easier.

, including tariff-rate quotas, reinstated exclusions and Harmonized Tariff changes. Once imports are filtered, users are alerted to potential restrictions or additional reporting requirements, and the appropriate tariff code is automatically inserted, making the importers' decision-making process easier. Enhanced customs filing capabilities help clients manage the major compliance changes in the Netherlands Declaration System (DMS 4.0) . Traders and declarants can continue smooth customs operations and benefit from a more secure and efficient customs process on a connected E2open platform. Furthermore, direct customs filing capabilities have been enhanced to comply with new country declaration requirements for the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce, Sweden (NCTS), and Denmark (ICS) filings.

. Traders and declarants can continue smooth customs operations and benefit from a more secure and efficient customs process on a connected E2open platform. Furthermore, direct customs filing capabilities have been enhanced to comply with new country declaration requirements for the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce, Sweden (NCTS), and Denmark (ICS) filings. Duty management capabilities have been updated so companies can take advantage of the new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Thistrade agreement between 10 ASEAN countries, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Korea lowers trade barriers and improves access to new markets at lower costs.

Transportation and Logistics

With more companies focused on sustainability, E2open transportation management now provides visibility into greenhouse gas emissions when planning or tendering freight moves. Users can now proactively reduce the carbon footprint of moving goods bymaking ESG-informed tradeoffs and decisions that consider cost, transit time and now emissions . A new interactive timeline view lets dispatchers monitor route plans and make alternative plans where necessary to help ensure customer commitments and delivery restrictions are met .

. A new interactive timeline view lets dispatchers monitor route plans and make alternative plans where necessary to help . With the tremendous increase in e-commerce shipments, the need for efficient parcel services is essential. Parcel shippers can confidently use E2open, a FedEx Diamond Tier Compatible Partner, to ship via FedEx ® International Priority Express and the new FedEx ® International Connect Plus (FICP), a new FedEx Express International, day-definite, e-commerce shipping service in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region.

to ship via FedEx International Priority Express and the new FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP), a new FedEx Express International, day-definite, e-commerce shipping service in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region. Enhanced visibility into contract obligations , including transportation commitments, allows forwarders to consider this information when selecting preferred carriers (in addition to emissions, cost, transit, and service).

, including transportation commitments, allows forwarders to consider this information when (in addition to emissions, cost, transit, and service). New functionality streamlines payment using vouchers to compensate truckers for container moves in countries where the traditional prepaid model is not permitted by law. Through integration with PayCargo, shippers can initiate payments for rated bills of lading invoices, speeding up cargo release from the carrier.

Supply Management and Collaborative Manufacturing

Enhanced self-service alerting allows client administrators and power users to specify order collaboration exception notifications . New advanced search criteria and free-form expressions enable power users to use mathematical, conditional, and logical operators to define alert triggers for complex supply issues .

allows client administrators and power users to . New advanced search criteria and free-form expressions enable power users to use mathematical, conditional, and logical operators to . Improved supply event processing provides clients with full access to outbound signals across all suppliers and locations. Enhanced data flow between brand owner ERPs and their suppliers' systems allows clients to process more events, accelerate the pace of business and make better-informed supply decisions .

provides clients with full access to outbound signals across all suppliers and locations. between brand owner ERPs and their suppliers' systems allows clients to . An expanded library of risk and quality metrics provides deeper insights into critical quality issues to improve sourcing decisions and overall supply chain performance. These key performance indicators provide greater visibility into test request progress, failure test requests, pending buyer approval test requests and an overall test request summary.

As a cloud-based platform, E2open consistently brings the best in channel and supply chain management technology to customers. To learn more about the full breadth of updates in this quarterly technology update, clients may join E2open’s 22.2 product release webinars through the MyE2open portal.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005284/en/