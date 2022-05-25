Avid Offers Cloud-Enabled Subscription Option for Avid NEXIS Storage

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As unveiled yesterday during its 2022 Investor Day event at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, Avid® ( AVID), the leading media tech innovator for cloud-based content workflows, has made its award-winning Avid NEXIS® media storage solution available as a subscription offering, enabling flexible deployment on premises or in the cloud.



Deployed in thousands of media operations globally, Avid NEXIS is the media industry’s leading software-defined storage solution designed for media creation workflows. Avid NEXIS enables hundreds of users to collaborate simultaneously to create video content—including feature films, news and sports, and TV entertainment and corporate media. With the addition of Avid NEXIS | FlexTM subscription plans, Avid customers will enjoy flexible OPEX payment options that allow them to transition their workloads from on-premises to the cloud at their own pace.

At the core of Avid NEXIS is the innovative Avid Virtual File System, which enables ultra-high performance, collaborative workflows for media creation teams. This intelligent software layer, today in production at thousands of Avid customer sites worldwide, runs on commodity COTS hardware on premises or in the cloud.

“Avid NEXIS | Flex subscription plans offer our customers the option to transition their infrastructure spend to OPEX, as well as the flexibility to gradually migrate their software licenses to run on the cloud over time, as they embrace hybrid cloud deployment models, all with the proven collaborative workflows that Avid NEXIS is known for,” said Tim Claman, General Manager of Video & Media Solutions, Avid. “Avid NEXIS is the latest Avid product line to offer subscription plans, providing our customers with the financial flexibility and operational agility they need to navigate the rapidly-changing media marketplace.”

