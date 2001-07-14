Online Students from New Mexico To Be Celebrated with the In-Person and Virtual Graduation Ceremonies They Earned

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from New Mexico Destinations Career Academy (NMDCA), a program of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools are ready for graduation day, highlighted by the fact that some of them will meet each other in-person for the very first time!

The various high school in-person ceremonies took place on May 19, 20 and 21, 2022. A virtual ceremony is set for May 27th.

“Our students have so many challenges, and I am grateful that this graduating class had the opportunity to push through them without having to change their day-to-day routine,” said Executive Director Gerald Horacek. “We’ve all worked so hard these past few years and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish next.”

This year, the Gallup McKinley County Schools NMDCA program will graduate over 40 students collectively. The graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across New Mexico and beyond including University of New Mexico, New Mexico State, Clovis Community College, and Eastern New Mexico University.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

At the career learning-focused schools, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Health Sciences and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

NMDCA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. For any questions about the celebrations, please contact MaryRose Paterson at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is an accredited, full-time program of the Gallup McKinley County Schools that serves New Mexico students in grades K-12. As part of the New Mexico public school system, NMDCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about NMDCA, visit nmdca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005071/en/