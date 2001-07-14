Maxar Technologies To Discuss EOCL Award on May 25, 2022, Tightens FY2022 Guidance Range

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial) (“the Company”), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, will discuss at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 25, 2022, the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) award announced earlier today by the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

FY2022 Updated Guidance Range: Management has tightened the 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges by $30M around the same midpoint for Earth Intelligence, as well as total company results. Earth Intelligence Revenue guidance is between $1,170M and $1,220M, and Earth Intelligence Adjusted EBITDA guidance is between $520M and $555M. Total company Revenue guidance is between $1,805M and $1,855M, and total company Adjusted EBITDA guidance is between $455M and $505M.

Award Discussion: Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host a conference call on May 25, 2022, reviewing these matters, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Participants must register for the call in advance by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FpoKRyurD. After registering, participants will receive dial-in information, a passcode, and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants must dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID.

http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.maxar.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

A replay of the conference call will be made available shortly after conclusion and can be accessed at that time using the following information:

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental indicators of our financial and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

We define EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for certain items affecting the comparability of our ongoing operating results as specified in the calculation and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Certain items affecting the comparability of our ongoing operating results between periods include restructuring, impairments, insurance recoveries, gain (loss) on sale of assets, (gain) loss on orbital receivables allowance and transaction and integration related expense. Transaction and integration related expense includes costs associated with de-leveraging activities, acquisitions and dispositions and the integration of acquisitions. Management believes that exclusion of these items assists in providing a more complete understanding of our underlying results and trends, and management uses these measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures to manage our business, evaluate our performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure being used as a key element of our incentive compensation plan. Our senior secured syndicated credit facility (“Syndicated Credit Facility”) also uses Adjusted EBITDA in the determination of our debt leverage covenant ratio. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA in the Syndicated Credit Facility includes a more comprehensive set of adjustments that may result in a different calculation therein.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, provide useful information to investors by facilitating the comparability of our ongoing operating results over the periods presented, the ability to identify trends in our underlying business, and the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP and may not be defined similarly by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net (loss) income as indications of financial performance or as alternate to cash flows from operations as measures of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under U.S. GAAP. We are unable to provide guidance for net income due to uncertainties relating to the size of adjustments that may be necessary as well as factors that could affect our interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and include statements regarding, among other things, our anticipated revenues, cash flows or other aspects of our operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook” and similar expressions, including the negative thereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions based on information currently known to us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. As a result, although we believe we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include: risks related to the conflict in Ukraine or related geopolitical tensions; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, financial performance, results of operations and stock price; our ability to generate a sustainable order rate for our satellite and space manufacturing operations within our Space Infrastructure segment, including our ability to develop new technologies to meet the needs of existing or potential customers; risks related to our business with various governmental entities, which is subject to the policies, priorities, regulations, mandates and funding levels of such governmental entities; our ability to meet our contractual requirements and the risk that our products contain defects or fail to operate in the expected manner; the risk of any significant disruption in or unauthorized access to our computer systems or those of third parties that we utilize in our operations; the ability of our satellites to operate as intended and risks related to launch delays, launch failures or damage or destruction to our satellites during launch; risks related to the interruption or failure of our infrastructure or national infrastructure; and the risk factors set forth in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 22, 2022, as such risks and uncertainties may be updated or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports we file with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may also materially adversely affect our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of its forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Unless stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to the terms “Company,” “Maxar,” “we,” “us,” and “our” to refer collectively to Maxar Technologies Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

