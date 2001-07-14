Keysight Technologies to Highlight Cybersecurity Solutions​ at RSA 2022

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

What: A global leader in application, device, and security testing, Keysight accelerates innovation to connect and secure the world. Cloud, software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN), edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are transforming the way enterprises do business. But these new opportunities also bring unprecedented complexity which requires a new evidence-based approach to cybersecurity. Whether strengthening network defenses, or safeguarding critical infrastructure, Keysight enables organizations secure tomorrow’s technology. When: June 6-9, 2022 Where: Moscone Center, San Francisco, California

Live demonstrations at Keysight’s booth N-5873:

The use of a network digital twin allows enterprises to easily test against multiple variables to reduce recurring costs and lead times. Performing tests with digital twins can play a key role in helping to defend networked systems against evolving cyber threats. EXata+Cyber offers the perfect blend of reliable emulation software and ample cyber capabilities to create an accurate network digital twin that improves security and protect vital networks from cyber threats.

Enterprises have massive volumes of data and traffic flowing in and out of networks plus legions of applications to keep running. Not only do they have to maintain peak performance, but they also have to make sure their systems are secure from bad actors and malicious threats. ​Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+network+visibility+portfolio offers insight into an entire network to see every packet, reveal blind spots, pinpoint performance drags, and proactively identify vulnerabilities.

Distributed cloud networks with advanced traffic patterns, complex application mixes, and no defined perimeter demand a new zero trust approach to security where nothing is trusted, and everything is authenticated. Testing these dynamic networks requires a complete paradigm shift. Yesterday’s test tools won’t work in today’s modern networks. Supporting millions of connections per second and tens of millions of concurrent users, CyPerf enables an enterprise to quantify the unknowns and control the chaos of digital transformation.

Those who develop, deploy, and operate IoT devices have a tremendous challenge to quickly spot, diagnose, and resolve security weaknesses in connected devices. These security weaknesses can range from protocol vulnerabilities in communication chipsets to application-layer weaknesses. Keysight’s IoT+Security+Assessment offers an integrated solution for discovering lurking vulnerabilities – before someone else does.

Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+Eggplant+Test+and+Automation+Intelligence delivers continuous testing throughout the software development lifecycle. It enables users to reduce the software development lifecycle by 50%, automate up to 75% of regression testing and run functional testing up to three times faster.

​Keysight’s Threat+Simulator simulates attacks on a network to uncover blind spots and proactively identify gaps and misconfigurations — before an attacker does.

Keysight technology experts will host in-booth presentations where attendees will learn about key topics and challenges associated with cybersecurity including network visibility, device security, threat simulation, CyPerf use cases, software test automation, digital twins, and security, and CyPerf and Threat Simulator demonstrations.

Visit the booth for partner sessions including:

Phishing with Dynamite: Intelligence-driven Visibility for Operational Technology (OT) Security with Nozomi

Advanced Threat Network Visibility and Protection with Trelix

Threat Detection and Response in the Hybrid Cloud with Vectra

Get Deeper for Better MITRE ATT&CK Detection with ExtraHop

Industrial Control System (ICS) Visibility and Threat Detection with Forescout

Speaker Highlights

Scott Register, vice president of Keysight’s security solutions, will give a talk, “IoT%3A+How+to+avoid+vulnerabilities+that+leave+your+customers+inconvenienced%2C+stranded%2C+or+dead,” on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM - 3:15 PM PT. Abstract: IoT is everywhere. When it breaks, we’re in trouble, and it’s extremely brittle. The system-on-chip (SOC) architectures, which drive communication between networking layers, are often embedded with little or no security testing leaving everything from cars to insulin pumps open to attack. Join Keysight to discover a novel approach to protocol fuzzing, which condenses the validation cycle for communication stacks. ​

Media may contact Beth Hespe at [email protected] to schedule booth appointments and demos.

