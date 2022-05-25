Affluence Corporation and OneMind Technologies Announce Key Hires

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart City, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today two new key hires as a result of its continued growth. Ruben Fernandez joins the OneMind Team management team as VP of European Sales and Luis Eguiluz is named VP of Customer Success.

"OneMind Technologies, through our Hypervisor product, is growing at an astounding pace and it is essential to be able to attract world class talent like Ruben Fernandez and Luis Eguiluz to help us grow," said James E Honan, Jr., Affluence's CEO. "OneMind Technologies is becoming a major player in the global Smart City Software market. We are seeing add-ons to current installations, expansion of our current large scale projects including larger phases of these projects and we are being approached for partnership opportunities by several large technology companies. These key hires are important to executing our global expansion plans this year and will need to add more key people to sustain growth," said Honan.

"I am so excited that we were able to attract the caliber of talent and experience that Ruben Fernandez and Luis Eguiluz bring," said Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies. "Ruben Fernandez, is an accomplished international sales professional with over 15 years of experience in the Public Administration, Transportation Security and Energy markets. He has fostered and sold complex technologies including Command and Control Centers and Smart City Software at well known technology companies such as Amper, Sepura and Inetum. Ruben has a successful track record of building and managing local and global alliances and channel partners as well as opening new markets," said Eyme.

"I have been privileged to have been a colleague of Luis Eguiluz while we were at Accenture and am honored to work him again," continued Eyme. "Luis has over 16 years of business management and project management experience at Accenture, Thales Group, BBVA and Santander Bank where he deployed large software projects and provided project management for these complex projects. Luis holds an MSc in Computer Engineering and a masters in Project Management," said Eyme.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on innovative software solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

