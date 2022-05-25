Jericho Energy Ventures: Green Ammonia Project Led by Portfolio Company Supercritical Solutions Secures UK Government Funding

World's First Green Ammonia Production Process To Be Developed in UK Utilizing Supercritical's Proprietary High-Pressure Electrolyzer - Powered by Renewable Energy - To Deliver Hydrogen Without the Need for Gas Compressors

NEWTOWN, PA, and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ( TSXV:JEV, Financial)(OTC PINK:JROOF)( FRA:JLM0, Financial) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Supercritical Solutions, with partners ScottishPower and Proton Ventures, has secured approximately £146,000 funding from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy ("BEIS") for Phase 1 of their GreeNH3 project as part of the UK government's Net Zero Innovation Portfolio Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition with up to £6 million available in Phase 2 subject to a competitive tender process.

Ryan Breen, JEV's Head of Corporate Strategy and Supercritical Board Member, commented, "Supercritical Solutions continues to progress their first-of-its-kind electrolyzer technology and this funding victory provides them the opportunity to demonstrate its marketplace viability in partnership with global renewable energy and engineering firms."

Ammonia, which is produced using hydrogen and nitrogen, is critically important in the production of fertilizers and as a fuel or energy carrier for hydrogen. However, the world's largest ammonia production technologies use hydrogen from fossil fuel sources, with the majority of the carbon emissions generated in the hydrogen production method.

Supercritical expects the GreeNH3 project to revolutionize that process and usher in a new era of green hydrogen storage and distribution.

It will use Supercritical's proprietary high-pressure electrolyzer - powered by renewable energy - to deliver hydrogen without the need for gas compressors. This will then be used in Proton Ventures' NFuel unit where the green hydrogen, under extremely high pressures, is combined with nitrogen from the air to produce ammonia.

ScottishPower, one of the UK's leading renewables developers and part of the Iberdrola Group, will operate the pilot facility, providing valuable operator and market feedback. ScottishPower is already exploring the export of green hydrogen or ammonia from the UK to countries like Germany through the Scot2Ger initiative.

Jericho led a Seed Series fundraising round for Supercritical in January 2022 and holds a minority equity position as well a seat on Supercritical's board of directors.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies , delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the approximately $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry.* We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the highly elevated commodity price environment.

*Grand View Market Research, 2020

