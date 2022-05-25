Perk Labs Signs Franchise Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK) (OTCQB:PKLBF) (FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, today announced that it signed a franchise agreement for the territory of Downtown Toronto.

"We are delighted to be expanding into the Toronto area. Our whole team invested a substantial amount of effort into our product over the last few months to set us up for scalability on the East Coast," said Perk's Interim VP of Sales, Justin Strange. "We've received substantial interest in Toronto and the surrounding area from both prospective franchisees and restaurants and we are energized by the prospect of bringing our solution to so many great operations located in the Toronto area. The team at Perk Hero is more than excited to take another big step forward and welcome our new franchisee who is a very accomplished entrepreneur with extensive years of experience operating his own successful enterprise as a supplier to restaurants. We plan to work closely with our franchisee to grow the Perk Hero brand in the downtown Toronto area where the demand for technology in the hospitality industry is very high, and continue the company's forward momentum of our "Restaurant Rescue" program which is designed to help restaurants navigate the post-pandemic harm, current labour shortage as well as crippling inflation."

Through Perk Hero, franchisees can offer restaurants a solution that provides the convenience of mobile ordering and payment combined with a powerful digital loyalty program and customer relationship management software. Unlike brick & mortar franchises, as a Perk Hero digital franchise, owners do not have to take on significant overhead and can build a growing recurring software-as-a-service (SAAS) revenue stream in their local marketplace. All franchisees have access to Perk Hero's online portal that provides powerful analytics, merchant management, promotional tools, support and training.

"Perk Hero offers a unique opportunity for franchise partners to own a leading-edge technology business and offer restaurants access to a solution to the paralyzing labour shortage and the skyrocketing inflation" said Perk CEO, Jonathan Hoyles. "We are thrilled to partner with our new franchisee and bring our powerful software solution to restaurants and their guests in Toronto."

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK) (OTCQB:PKLBF) (FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, that the franchisee has the necessary experience and resources to scale up our Digital Dine-in offering in Toronto. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/702617/Perk-Labs-Signs-Franchise-Agreement



